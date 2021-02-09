Deputies seek public’s help in identifying suspects in Putnam County

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in assisting in identifying suspected of theft in Putnam County.

Putman County Sheriff’s Department says the suspects conducted the thief from a vehicle parked at the Sleep Inn around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 8.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of these individuals, contact Cpl. Heather Grimmett at (304)-586-0256 extension 2129 or to email hgrimmett@putnamwv.org.

