PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects.

The sheriff’s office says that the two men pictured below are suspected of passing counterfeit $100 bills in the county.

Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information about these individuals should call Lt. Craigo at 304-389-2655 or email at tcraigo@putnamwv.org.