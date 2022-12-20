FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a vehicle stolen from a business this weekend.

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, just before midnight, a truck was reportedly stolen from WVA Manufacturing in Alloy. Deputies say the vehicle was last seen headed East on US Route 60.

The truck is described as a white 2012 Chevy Silverado 2500. It is equipped with an equipment bed and also has toolboxes filled with tools.

(Photo Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the truck or the suspect(s) is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867).

This incident remains under investigation.