FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a vehicle stolen from a business this weekend.
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, just before midnight, a truck was reportedly stolen from WVA Manufacturing in Alloy. Deputies say the vehicle was last seen headed East on US Route 60.
The truck is described as a white 2012 Chevy Silverado 2500. It is equipped with an equipment bed and also has toolboxes filled with tools.
Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the truck or the suspect(s) is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867).
This incident remains under investigation.