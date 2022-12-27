CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a “runaway” teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rock “Trey” Sullivan, III, 14, of Barboursville, was last seen late in the evening on Christmas Day 2022. He will soon be 15, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say Sullivan is described as standing 5’10” and weighing approximately 150 lbs with brown hair. According to the CCSO, Sullivan also wears braces.

Anyone with any information on Sullivan’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 304-634-4672.