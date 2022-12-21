GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted for questioning in connection to a porch pirate investigation.

The sheriff’s office released a pair of videos with the first showing a male subject taking packages from the porch of a home, and the second shows the alleged suspect in a parking lot getting into a vehicle a with the Texas license plate number KKP-2934. Deputies say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

The sheriff’s office says the first video was captured on a Ring doorbell in the Lloyd community of Greenup County. Deputies say the homeowner followed the vehicle to New Boston, Ohio, where the second video was taken. The sheriff’s office is urging that residents do not try to follow suspected porch pirates themselves, and instead, contact authorities immediately.

According to the sheriff’s office, they also received another report over the weekend of a porch pirate incident.

Anyone with any information on this person or the investigation can contact law enforcement at 606-473-1411.