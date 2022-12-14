KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

According to the KCSO, Terry Dewayne Hodges, 71, of Sissonville was reported missing Dec. 13, 2022. Deputies say Hodges is listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, and lives on Black Jack Road in Sissonville.

Deputies say Hodges is described as standing 5’11” and weighing 180lbs with blue eyes and grayish hair. He was last seen wearing tan pants and a white sweater, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone with any information on Hodges’ whereabouts is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169.