ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A minor is being charged after a stabbing that happened on Wednesday. It allegedly occurred during an argument between two minors, deputies say.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says this happened in St. Albans on Wednesday around 7 p.m.

Deputies say there was an argument between the minors and one of them stabbed the other with a “hunting style” knife. They say the victim was treated at the scene for the cut to their leg. The suspect was taken to the hospital for a head injury.

The suspect is being charged with one felony count of malicious wounding. They are being held in a juvenile detention center.