KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies are warning about a new property tax scam circulating in our region.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the new scam has fake collection letters being sent from Tax Assessment Securities, Kanawha County.

The letters are marked as “Time Sensitive Tax Information Enclosed”.

Deputies say do not call the number or respond to the letter, as Kanawha County does not work with any Federal Taxing Authorities in the collection of unpaid property taxes.

Deputies say if property owners need to verify their tax amount in the county, they can do so by visiting here or call the Tax Division at 304-357-0210.