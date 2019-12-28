Deputies: West Portsmouth man arrested for rape

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – A man from West Portsmouth, Ohio has been arrested on charges of rape, according to police.

Joseph Dillon Blevins, 27, of West Portsmouth Ohio, has been arrested and charged with three counts of rape, a felony of the 1st degree, and is currently being held in the Scioto County jail on a $300,000 bond. He will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court Monday, December 30, 2019.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini said his office received a call on Friday, December 27, 2019, from a mother stating that her daughter, who is under 10 years old, had reported that she had been sexually assaulted.

Captain John W. Murphy said a detective met with the victim and her mother and that the girl was transported to a medical center where she was treated, which included collecting evidence from a sexual assault evidence kit.

During the investigation, the detective determined that the alleged suspect was on his way home from work and gave deputies a description of his vehicle.

Captain Murphy said that the suspect called into the 911 communication center and stated that he was told that detectives were looking for him and that he would drive himself to the office. The suspect came into the office where he was interviewed and later charged without incident.

Captain Murphy stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the grand jury on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories