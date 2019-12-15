Deputy injured in Mason County shooting

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured during a shooting incident early Sunday morning.

The deputy has been transported to an area hospital. His name and the extent of his injuries have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

