MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured during a shooting incident early Sunday morning.
The deputy has been transported to an area hospital. His name and the extent of his injuries have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Deputy injured in Mason County shooting
- Huntington honors veterans during Wreaths Across America Day.
- Another one for the record books in Portsmouth
- Family and investigators still searching for answers on anniversary of Marshall student’s murder
- Joe Burrow Wins 2019 Heisman Trophy
- Fire breaks out at under-construction Texas Rangers park
- 5-year-old sells cookies & hot cocoa to raise money to pay off classmates’ negative lunch balances of her classmates
- Mountain Mission hands out holiday food baskets
- Mobile Food Pantry feeds hundreds of families in Berkeley County
- Liquid meth found inside transmission fluid, coolant containers