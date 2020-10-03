Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Deputy Sheriff at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford says the deputy sheriff is at home while he recovers.

Rutherford says there is no indication others with whom he worked or engaged recently were infected, and his contraction of the illness is not related to any arrests.

