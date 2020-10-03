Coronavirus Updates

Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Deputy Sheriff at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford says the deputy sheriff is at home while he recovers.

Rutherford says there is no indication others with whom he worked or engaged recently were infected, and his contraction of the illness is not related to any arrests.

