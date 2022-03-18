WASHINGTON (WOWK)—Former West Virginia State lawmaker Derrick Evans pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder during a plea agreement hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

He now faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release of not more than three years. He will also have to pay $2,000 in restitution.

The U.S. Attorney said that Evans “committed and attempted to commit an act to obstruct, impede, or interfere with a law enforcement officer from the United States Capitol Police, lawfully engaged in the lawful performance of his/her official duties incident to and during a civil disorder which in any way obstructed, delayed, and adversely affected commerce and the movement of any article and commodity in commerce and the performance of a federally protected function.”

He will be sentenced on Fune 22, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.

Evans, who was elected to represent Wayne County, resigned his seat in the Legislature on Jan. 9, just three days after the Capitol riot.

In a statement at the time, he wrote: “I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians.”