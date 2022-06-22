WASHINGTON (WOWK) — Former West Virginia State lawmaker Derrick Evans has been sentenced to three months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Judge says he will also be on supervised release following his prison sentence. He will have to pay restitution.

During Evans’ sentencing, he calls the past 18 months a, “difficult journey,” for him and his family. He thanks the court for letting him be home with his family during this time period.

Near the end of his sentencing, he says, “this court will never, ever see me again. I’ve learned a very valuable lesson.”

The U.S. Attorney previously said that Evans, “committed and attempted to commit an act to obstruct, impede, or interfere with a law enforcement officer from the United States Capitol Police, lawfully engaged in the lawful performance of his/her official duties incident to and during a civil disorder which in any way obstructed, delayed, and adversely affected commerce and the movement of any article and commodity in commerce and the performance of a federally protected function.”

Evans, who was elected to represent Wayne County, resigned his seat in the Legislature on Jan. 9, 2021, just three days after the Capitol riot.

In a statement at the time, he wrote: “I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians.”