Detectives search for WV woman on arrest warrant

CAMPBELL’S CREEK, WV (WOWK) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in a search for a Kanawha County woman with a warrant out for her arrest.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for Jamie Leah Logan, 30, of Campbell’s Creek on a warrant regarding an investigation for an alleged burglary.
Anyone with information on Logan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, on their Facebook page, or anonymously through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.
