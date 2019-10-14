HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Detroit juvenile has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Huntington, West Virginia. The incident occurred Saturday, October 12, 2019, shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street West and Monroe Avenue.
Huntington Police Officers responded to the scene at approximately 8:22 p.m. and found Sterling Michael Kane Edwards, 26, of Detroit, with multiple stab wounds. He was treated at the scene by Cabell County EMS and taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Officers located a suspect that matched the description given by witnesses a short time later near 13th Street and Jackson Avenue. He was later arrested and charged with murder. His name has not been released because he is a minor.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Kentucky woman found dead, burned in South Carolina ditch
- Girl, 13, charged with felony for finger gun threat at middle school
- 10-year-old kicks attempted rapist in groin, escapes, records say
- CSX to temporarily close two railroad crossings in Montgomery
- 3 bodies found in Kentucky barn following blaze
- Still working ‘9 to 5,’ Dolly Parton marks 50 years at Opry
- Detroit juvenile charged with murder in Huntington fatal stabbing
- West Virginia donates 15,000 catfish to Kentucky
- ‘Fortnite’ goes dark: Map blows up, leaving players staring at black hole
- Health officials confirm whooping cough in Kentucky schools