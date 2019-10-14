Detroit juvenile charged with murder in Huntington fatal stabbing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Detroit juvenile has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Huntington, West Virginia. The incident occurred Saturday, October 12, 2019, shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street West and Monroe Avenue.

Huntington Police Officers responded to the scene at approximately 8:22 p.m. and found Sterling Michael Kane Edwards, 26, of Detroit, with multiple stab wounds. He was treated at the scene by Cabell County EMS and taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Officers located a suspect that matched the description given by witnesses a short time later near 13th Street and Jackson Avenue. He was later arrested and charged with murder. His name has not been released because he is a minor.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

