HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Huntington in late June.

Huntington PD says that 22-year-old Valandale Jerome Herron, of Detroit, was taken into custody at around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday. He was charged with malicious wounding and armed robbery.

Police say that Herron was on home confinement for a previous armed robbery case.

On June 27, Huntington Police responded to an incident in which a man was shot. Police say the man is still in a local hospital, but his condition has improved.

Herron was arraigned on Wednesday and is being held at the Western Regional Jail.