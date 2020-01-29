1  of  2
Detroit man indicted for New Year’s shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities have added a federal charge against a Detroit man in a New Year’s Eve shooting at a West Virginia bar that wounded seven people. Thirty-year-old Kymonie Desean Davis was indicted in federal court on one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Davis remains at large. A previous arrest warrant in state court charges Davis with seven counts each of malicious wounding and wanton endangerment. He is accused in the shooting at the Kulture Hookah Bar during a party. All seven people who were shot have been released from the hospital. The bar was ordered shut down by authorities Jan. 2.

