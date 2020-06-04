Detroit man to serve federal time for selling heroin in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Detroit, Michigan man was sentenced in federal court for selling heroin in Huntington.

According to a statement sent to 13 News from United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Paul Cunningham, 44, previously pled guilty to selling heroin and admitted in 2016 he sold heroin to a confidential informant three times in Huntington.

“West Virginians have paid a heavy price from out of state drug dealers,” Stuart says. “Our record is one of being tough, effective, and taking on the poison peddlers. Our cities and towns and families are far safer today than they were a few short years ago.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories