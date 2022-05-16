CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Construction is set to begin in June to turn the old YWCA building on Quarrier Street in Charleston into senior housing.

Today, Monday, May 16, the developers of the project told Kanawha County commissioners that COVID has delayed the project for about two years, and now they are facing challenges when it comes to material and labor costs.

The developers and commissioners discussed the possibility of being put into a program that would give them tax exempt status for the next decade as the location hasn’t been on the county tax rolls for quite some time. When the building was owned by the YWCA, it was tax exempt as a nonprofit.

The building is valued at a little more than $1 million.