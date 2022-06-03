UPDATE (June 3, 2022, at 9:19 p.m.): There is no longer an active scene in Birch River.

Sources say the two suspects are no longer a threat.

Sources say the two officers shot are Nicholas County deputies. They are currently being evaluated at WVU Summersville Regional Medical Center.

There is a highly active police presence at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston. It is a trauma hospital, and victims are often flown there if their condition worsens.

BIRCH RIVER, WV (WOWK) — 13 News has confirmed that two officers have been shot in Nicholas County.

Sources tell us there is an active shootout in the Birch River area between officers and some people in a camper.

They say there is an active shootout, and they are advising people to avoid U.S. Route 19 in the Birch River area.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.