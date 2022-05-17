ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond is working to identify a body that was discovered in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning in the city of Ashland.

Chief Todd Kelley says that a call came in around 11:00 a.m. and that first responders were able to recover the body around 2:00 p.m.

Hammond tells 13 News that the body is that of an African American man discovered just off the bank of the river in the water. An autopsy is expected to be conducted in the morning.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.