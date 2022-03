CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston.

Kanawha metro says that a house fire started on the 1500 block of Pansy Dr. in Charleston. The call came in around 1:40 p.m.

Charleston Fire is on the scene with at least 4 units.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.