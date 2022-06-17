UPDATE (12:23 p.m. on Friday, June 17): Two women are dead from gunshot wounds in Ashland.

Ashland PD said that police were called to the 3000 block of Montgomery Ave. at 8:18 a.m. on Friday for a welfare check. They were told that gunshots had been heard in the area.

They found two female victims and attempted life-saving efforts on the scene. They were unsuccessful.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

This is still an active investigation.

UPDATE (11:32 a.m. on Friday, June 17): Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond confirms that his office is on the scene in Ashland.

The scene is still being processed, and a statement from Ashland PD is expected later today.

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A heavy police presence has been reported in Ashland, Kentucky on Friday morning.

Boyd County 911 says that Ashland PD has responded to an incident on the 3000 block of Montgomery Ave., but they could not give any more details about the incident.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.