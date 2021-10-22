DEVELOPING: Heavy smoke coming from fire at Mardi Gras Casino & Resort

Officials on scene say heavy smoke was reported at Mardi Gras Casino and Resort in Nitro. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Katie Park)

UPDATE: (2:30 P.M. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021) – Officials on scene say heavy smoke was reported at Mardi Gras Casino and Resort in Nitro.

Firefighters on scene say the smoke came from the hotel area of the building. Everyone was evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Multiple units from several departments across the Kanawha valley responded to the scene.

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—According to Metro 911, there is a fire at Mardi Gras Casino and Resort in Nitro.

There is very little information at the time, but heavy smoke has been reported.

Emergency crews are now on scene.

