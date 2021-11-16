UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Hurricane High School

UPDATE (9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16): According to the Hurricane Fire Department, the lockdown at Hurricane High School is no longer in place.
UPDATE (9:08 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16): According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, this is not an active shooter situation.
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Hurricane police are on scene at Hurricane High School due to an unknown threat.
Hurricane PD confirmed that units have responded to the school, but no other information is available at this time.
Units from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office are also on the scene.
This comes the day after another threat to the same school was deemed not to be credible by officials.
13 News has a crew on the way to the school, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.