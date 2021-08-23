Mink Shoals deaths being investigated as double murder-suicide

UPDATE (3:40 p.m. on Monday, August 23): According to Sgt. Brian Humphries with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, this incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide. The deceased male is thought to be the shooter based on weapon placement.

The adults and the school-aged female child were all found dead due to apparent gunshot wounds. The household is believed to be all immediate family members.

The surviving 18-month old has been transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for surgery on apparent gunshot fragments. The child is believed to have been found beneath the deceased adult female, presumably her mother.

According to Sgt. Humphries, there had been a total of seven 911 calls coming from this household previously. Some were considered disturbances, some were complaints, and at least one of them involved a report of a possible gunshot. The deceased male was arrested for domestic violence in February. Those charges were dismissed in June.

The family’s names are not being released at this time.

UPDATE (1:10 p.m. on Monday, August 23): According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, three deceased people were found at the address mentioned below. Among the deceased were one adult male, one adult female, and a female child. One infant was also found and is said to be in critical condition.

According to the Sheriff, there is no immediate threat to the community at this time.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County Metro says several bodies were found in the 3000 block of Elkdale Drive in Mink Shoals.

Kanawha County deputies are on the scene.