HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Police are investigating after a fisherman found the body of a man in the Ohio River.

The discovery was made near 15th Street around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says investigators say they do not believe the man’s body was in the river for more than a “couple days.”

The medical examiner is working to make an identification.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.