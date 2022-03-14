MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — One man has been shot in the 1000 block of 4th Avenue in Montgomery, dispatchers say.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in right before 6:40 p.m.

Officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say that the man was shot in the roadway.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries.

Montgomery PD, Kanawha County Ambulance and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story and we will update it when new information becomes available.