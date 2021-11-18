All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

DEVELOPING: Shooting reported in Dunbar

Shooting reported in Dunbar. Nov. 18, 2021

UPDATE (4:18 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18): Metro has confirmed that there was one victim in this shooting, and one suspect has been detained.

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK)—Metro 911 confirmed a shooting in the 1300 block of Fletcher Avenue in Dunbar on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:52 p.m. on Thursday.

No other information is available at this time.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

