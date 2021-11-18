DEVELOPING: Shooting reported in Dunbar

UPDATE (4:18 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18): Metro has confirmed that there was one victim in this shooting, and one suspect has been detained.

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK)—Metro 911 confirmed a shooting in the 1300 block of Fletcher Avenue in Dunbar on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:52 p.m. on Thursday.

No other information is available at this time.

