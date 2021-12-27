DEVELOPING: State Police search for catalytic converter thief in Scott Depot area

All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Residents in Putnam County had a scare on Monday evening. West Virginia State Police with the help of a K-9 officer were seen searching for a suspect they say stole catalytic converters in the Scott Depot area.

There is no word on a suspect description, but residents of the area near I-64 are being asked to lock their doors.

No further information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

