UPDATE: Man shot by homeowner during break-in attempt is in stable condition

UPDATE (11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 12): According to West Virginia State Police, Cpl. C.F. Wingo and Tpr. T.A. Chaffin of West Virginia State Police Hamlin Detachment responded to Bulger Road in Alkol at 1:48 a.m. as a male was attempting to break into a residence.

28-year-old Jeffery Roberts II is accused of breaking the door to a residence to gain entry, and he was shot by the homeowner in the left shoulder area.

Roberts was transported to CAMC General and is said to be in stable condition.

