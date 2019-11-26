Developmental Disabilities Levy back on Lawrence County ballot

LAWERNCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — After supporters managed to gather over 3,000 signatures, the Developmental Disabilities Levy is being put back on the March ballot in Lawrence County, Ohio. County Commissioners voted Tuesday, Nov to put the controversial Levy back on the ballot.

It will be a 1.75-millage levy for 5 years. The original levy, which, failed earlier this month, was a 2.5-millage levy for 10 years. A millage rate is the tax rate used to calculate local property taxes. The millage rate represents the amount per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. Without the Levy, the board says they would not be able to keep up with rising costs and forced to scale back services.

