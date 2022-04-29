PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) – On Thursday, Governor DeWine was greeted by community members as soon as he walked through the doors of the Scioto County Welcome Center. The reason for this visit was to make a big announcement designed to help the people of Appalachia.

DeWine says he’s submitted a $5 million investment proposal that would benefit 32 Appalachian counties over two years. He says what that money will be used for is up to community leaders.

The governor did offer some suggestions including downtown redevelopment, arts promotion or tourism, broadband coverage, education workforce development, or other items that could improve quality of life.

The proposal will go before the general assembly for approval. If passed, counties can decide to use the funding for their own areas or come together on a bigger project with other communities.

We spoke with community members who say they’ve been waiting for this for a long time.

This fits so well into our plans and certainly for the community… This is going to be a great opportunity for us to take that next step. Jeff Bower, Shawnee State University President

The announcement, however, comes less than a week before the primary election in Ohio. When asked about the timing of this, DeWine says this has been in the works for quite some time.

“Look, we’ve been working on this for some time and we already made the first announcement about it,” DeWine said. “What I’ve found in government, politics, policy is you have to talk about something more than once. You have to put it out there, you have to try to build some momentum, and you have to get some support behind it.

WOWK 13 News also reached out to his republican challenger Jim Renacci on this issue. He says they should be worried more about investing in the people.

“It not just investing money, it’s about investing in people and getting employment growth in those areas as well. I think there’s a lot to be done in the entire, you know, the southeast area of our state,” Renacci said. “But it shouldn’t be done just 5 days before an election, it should be a long-range plan working with everybody there to make sure that the southeast part of our state is just as strong as every part of our state.”

We also reached out to the democratic primary gubernatorial challengers about the announcement.

A spokesperson for democrat John Cranley says in part, “Two of the most important issues facing Appalachia are lack of access to reliable high-speed wi-fi and Ohio’s 25-year failure to properly fund public schools. John Cranley has unveiled plans to address both challenges. The same challenges Mike DeWine has failed to address for years.”

The other democratic challenger, Nan Whaley says in part, “No matter what part of Ohio you call home, you should be able to find a good job and live in a community you can be proud of. That’s why, last month, I announced a blueprint for Appalachia, that includes securing universal broadband, addressing the opioid crisis, building a powerful base for Appalachian jobs and innovation, and supporting our veterans.”

The primary election ballot will open on May 3, 2022. Early voting has already begun.