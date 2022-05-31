CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has again extended the deadline to apply for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Eligible West Virginia residents will now have until June 17, or until funds are exhausted, to apply for

The LIEAP program is designed to help West Virginia residents who are eligible pay their home heating bills. To be eligible, the DHHR says residents whose main source of heat is either gas or electricity must provide a shut-off notice or past due utility bill when applying for the program.

The DHHR also says those who use other primary heating sources or bulk fuel may qualify if their heating fuel is at a low level during the application period.

To apply, residents will need to contact their local DHHR office.

According to the DHHR, households that receive direct payments of the regular LIEAP benefits must verify that those payments were used for home heating by submitting a current receipt when they apply for the Emergency LIEAP. Failing to submit verification of payment could result in the application being denied.

The DHHR says eligibility for the LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and if the household is responsible for paying its own heating bill. The income limit for eligibility is 60% of the state median income, according to the DHHR. In cases where there is a heating emergency, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker.

Households must meet all program guidelines and be in an emergency that will disrupt their primary heating source if the issue is not addressed in order to qualify, the DHHR says.

The following chart shows the maximum allowable gross income levels for Emergency LIEAP FY 2022:

Household Size Monthly Allowable Income 1 $2,005 2 $2,621 3 $3,238 4 $3,855 5 $4,472 6 $5,088 7 $5,204 8 $5,583 9 $6,150 10 $6,718

The DHHR says for each additional household, add $567. Households who exceed the maximum income amount are not eligible, however, some income, such as Social Security and Veterans incomes, types may be excluded from LIEAP.