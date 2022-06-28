CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Families who need some help getting school clothing for their children will be able to apply for assistance beginning in July.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the Bureau for Family Assistance will begin accepting applications for School Clothing Allowance benefits on July 1, 2022. The program is available for children who are enrolled in school in the Mountain State.

The deadline to apply is July 31, 2022, according to the Bureau for Family Assistance.

According to the WV DHHR, eligible children will receive a benefit of $200 that they can use to buy “appropriate” school clothing or buy “piece goods” for families who sew their children’s school clothing.

Bureau for Family Assistance officials say some groups of families will receive the allowance automatically by the end of June for each school-aged child in their home. The organization says these include families with school-aged children who receive WV WORKS, parents or guardians with children in foster care, children between the 4 and 18 years old who are enrolled in school, receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and live in a household where the income is 130% below the Federal Poverty Level.

The DHHR says families who received the benefits in 2021 and have Medicaid coverage will receive an application in the mail sometime in late June.

Families can apply for the benefits online or they can contact their local DHHR office or 1-877-716-1212 to request a paper application.

Those who receive the benefits will receive an Electronic Benefits Transfer card rather than a traditional paper voucher. The Bureau for Family Assistance says they implemented the change last year to allow for online transactions and to expand families’ options for buying clothing. Parents or guardians of children in foster care will receive the benefit as a check, the Bureau says.

Household income limits also factor into eligibility for the benefits and verification of income for July must be submitted along with the application, the DHHR says.

The list of income limits includes:

Number of Persons in Household Income Limit 1 $1,396 2 $1,888 3 $2,379 4 $2,871 5 $3,363 6 $3,855 7 $4,347 8 $4,839 9 $5,331 10 $5,823

Families who need to update their addresses can do so online at www.wvpath.org or by calling the DHHR’s Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212.