Diapers aren’t covered by SNAP or WIC, so local businesses are helping low-income mothers

Local News

by: Bailey Brautigan

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The law firm of Johnstone and Gabhart announced on Wednesday that they are teaming up with Diaper Drop Charities for a Mother’s Day event designed to supply diapers to low-income families.

According to the firm, 1 in 3 mothers struggles with diaper needs even though diapers are one of the most essential items for mothers. Diapers aren’t covered by any state or federal program. That’s right: neither SNAP nor WIC covers the cost of diapers.

This Diaper Drop event will run from Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 9, and Johnstone & Gabhart is going to match all diapers collected during the drive. People are encouraged to bring diapers to one of the drop-off locations below. They say that no donation is too small or too large.

Main Drop-off Location: Johnston & Gabhart, 1125 Virginia St. E, Charleston, WV.

Partners Open for Drop-offs:

Highlawn Presbyterian Church2814 Collis Avenue, Huntington, WV
YMCA of Kanawha Valley100 YMCA Drive, Charleston, WV
Calvin Broyles Jewelers4708 MacCorkle Avenue, SW, Charleston, WV
Yarid’s Shoes1005 Bridge Road, Charleston WV
Charleston Tennis Club1600 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV

