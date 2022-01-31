Dickinson Company branches out from salt and real estate, to renewable, clean energy.

MALDEN, WV (WOWK) – One of the best-known companies in West Virginia is now entering the renewable energy field.

It was nearly two years ago, that the J.Q. Dickinson Salt Works in Malden had solar panels installed to cut its energy costs. The move has been so successful, that a new venture, “Dickinson Renewables” has been launched.

The Dickinson company does a lot more than make salt. It owns more than 100,000 acres of land in West Virginia, which can be used for reforesting efforts. Dickinson Renewables will also look for solar and wind power projects, to produce clean energy.

“With any industry, you have to evolve, and you have to embrace change. And the coal industry has seen a lot of changes. So we see the opportunity to be a leader for West Virginia, and to be a leader in the energy market nationally… we have some months in the summer where we don’t pay for power, which is a great thing,” said Dickinson Executive Chair Nancy Payne Bruns.

The Dickinson family also launched the Kanawha Valley Bank. The company was founded in 1813 and is considered West Virginia’s oldest business. Dickinson is partnering with Edelen Renewables from Kentucky in this new green energy venture.