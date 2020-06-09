Did you forget to mail-in your absentee? You still have options

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It’s Primary Tuesday across the Mountain State, and the polls will open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. for folks to cast their ballots on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

If you’ve never voted before, Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith says you’ll need to make sure to have a form of ID when you get to your precinct.

As of Monday evening, more than 30,000 absentee ballot requests were made in Kanawha County, with a little over 20,000 ballots already being mailed back or dropped off in person. In Cabell County, more than 10, 000 absentee ballots had been received by the Cabell County Courthouse as of Monday evening, which is up from more than 5,000 ballots received the previous week.

If you requested an absentee ballot, you must make sure it is post marked by Tuesday, June 9, 2020, or you can drop off your completed absentee ballot at the Cabell County Courthouse on Election Day.

But you also have one more option if you weren’t able to complete or mail back your absentee ballot in time, according to election officials.

“If you want to actually cast your absentee, it has to be brought to the courthouse,” said Phyllis Smith, Cabell County Clerk. “If you want to go out to the polls in person, you have to take your ballot with you and it has to be spoiled, and then you can vote on the regular machines.”

Smith believes voter turnout will look light compared to other elections for both in-person voting and early voting as a record number of absentee ballots were requested for the 2020 West Virginia Primary.

