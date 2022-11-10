BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say a fire has been contained at the old Hobet Mine site after a diesel tank caught fire.

According to Boone County 911 dispatchers, workers were on site to remove the tank and were unaware there was still fuel in the tank. Dispatchers say the fire ignited when the crew used a cutting torch on the tank.

The Morrisvale, Madison, Danville and Van volunteer fire departments responded. Dispatchers say the officer on site from the Morrisvale VFD says the fire is contained to the tank, which is located in a concrete structure, and will safely burn out.

Dispatchers say some fire crews will remain on scene to make sure the fire stays contained. Crews say they are not sure how much fuel was in the tank.