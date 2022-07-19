BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Efforts to clean up rundown and abandoned buildings in Boone County, West Virginia have hit a snag, leaving money intended to address the problem unspent.

“I think it is past time for this effort to begin and get them out of here. They are eyesores and dangerous,” said Danny Pettit of Boone County.

Pettit and his wife say they hate seeing dilapidated buildings throughout their community. They spoke up at least once to have a building in their community torn down. But countywide, those efforts have hit a roadblock.

Commissioner Craig Bratcher says the Boone County Abandoned Building and Structures Board appointed to decide how money earmarked for the demolition projects should be spent is no longer intact.

“Board members have decided to resign,” he said. “So, that leaves us with no board members.”

There is $125,000 just waiting. But he said before they can spend any of that money they have to get a board put back together.

Even before those resignations, he says efforts to clean up those dilapidated structures had to be paused for a while.

“It is not a secret Boone County had a major budget downfall and it would have been really bad on our behalf to start spending money to tear down buildings when we was doing budget cuts for everyone in the county,” Bratcher said. “So it was basically put on the back burner due to that.”

But now he says it is time to get back on track.

“Just hang in there with us. We are working on it now. Once we have our new board members seated and have a meeting we are going to get the ball rolling again,” Bratcher explained, adding that they are hoping to have a new board in place by the beginning of August. He said they hope to take down 10 to 12 dilapidated buildings by the end of the year.

Bratcher said he knows of at least 100 properties that need to be demolished. He’s working with other counties to learn how they address the problem and he’s looking for more grant funding as well.