HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain Health Arena is going back in time to the prehistoric age this weekend with Dinosaur Adventure.

Organizers say doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and close at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 7, doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The two-day event will take guests back 65 million years to experience a variety of dino-themed activities for the whole family. Tickets are available on Dinosaur Adventure’s website.

According to event organizers, tickets for the event range in price from:

Adult Ticket (Ages 13 and up) – $25

Child Ticket (Ages 2-12) – $35

Adventure Pack (Add-on that does not include admission) – $29

Ultimate Adventure Pack (Add-on that does not include admission) – $49

Children under 2 years of age get in free.

Dinosaur Adventure officials say guests can expect their visit to last between two to three hours. Officials say the tickets are limited and are sold on a per day, per hour basis and that they recommend purchasing tickets online in advance to guarantee admission.

The event features an exhibit of life-like dinosaurs that “come alive” with “movement and roars.”

Some activities for the kids include a realistic fossil search, dinosaur rides, Jurassic jeep races, bouncy prehistoric-themed obstacle courses and a new feature to interact with life-like animatronic baby dinosaurs.