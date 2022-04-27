Below is the schedule for the 2022 Dirt Days in Williamson.

Thursday, April 28th:

All Day: Check into lodging facility.

All Day: Hatfield McCoy Trails are OPEN for riders (dusk to dawn). Over 350 miles of trails!

12 pm-5 pm: Pre-registered attendees may pick up Goodie Bags at the CVB tent located at end of 1st avenue near Sazon Mexican Restaurant (if inclement weather, will be inside 3 Guys Pizza & Brew restaurant).

Friday, April 29th:

All Day: Hatfield McCoy Trails are OPEN for riders (dusk to dawn). Over 350 miles of trails!

9 am-5 pm: Pre-registered attendees may pick up goodie bags at the CVB tent located at end of first avenue near Sazon Mexican (if inclement weather, will be inside 3 Guys Pizza & Brew restaurant).

9 am-3 pm: New this year: Join a guided tour with Chris Strong of Coal County OffRoad tours to visit actual Hatfield McCoy Sites ($30 per machine, meet in parking lot behind Wilson Eyecare; will leave promptly)

12 pm-8 pm (or longer) VENDORS OPEN! We have amazing vendors & food trucks so don`t miss it!! ( a list of vendors & food trucks coming soon)

12 pm-1 pm: Meet & Greet with American Idol Golden Ticket Winner & WV native, CODY CLAYTON EAGLE @ 3 Guys Pizza & Brew.

1:15pm-1:30pm: short acoustic set by Cody @ 3 Guys Pizza & Brew

1:00 pm-5 pm: Mud pit open (must have wrist band to enter; can purchase at CVB tent or pre-registered attendees will have them as part of their goodie bag)

6:00-7 pm: American Idol Golden Ticket Winner and WV Native, CODY CLAYTON EAGLE Live on Stage!

7:30-11 pm: Mudpit & Dirt Drag Racing Open (must have wrist bands for this event! if you did not pre-register, can purchase at CVB tent)

Saturday, April 30th:

All Day: Hatfield McCoy trails are OPEN for riders (dusk to dawn). Over 350 miles of trails!

9 am-2 pm: Pre-registered attendees may pick up goodie bags at the CVB tent located at the end of second avenue near mud pit (if inclement weather, will be inside 3 Guys Pizza & Brew restaurant).

9 am-3 pm: NEW this year: Join a guided tour with Chris Strong of Coal County OffRoad Tours to visit actual Hatfield McCoy Sites ($30 per machine, meet in parking lot behind Wilson Eyecare; will leave promptly and is same tour offered on Friday)

10 am-2 pm: NEW This year: Dirt Days Dirt Bike Ride! Join Guide Greg Williamson as he takes Dirt Bike enthusiast on Buffalo Mtn for some incredible views and challenging course (meet in parking lot behind Wilson`s EyeCare, will leave at 10am)

10 am-10 pm: VENDORS OPEN! We have amazing vendors & food trucks so don`t miss it! (a list of vendors & food trucks coming soon)

12 pm-5 pm: Mud pit opens (must have wrist band to enter; can purchase at CVB tent or pre-registered attendees will have them as part of their goodie bag)

1-2 pm: Meet & Greet with American Idol Golden Ticket Winner & WV native, CODY CLAYTON EAGLE @ 3 Guys Pizza & Brew.

2:00-2:15 pm: Short acoustic set by Cody @ 3 Guys Pizza & Brew

3:00 pm: New this year: Kids ride and scavenger hunt. Designated area in town. Kids can ride their dirt bikes, SXS or whatever off-road machine they have to hunt for items on the list. Parent and/or Guardian must accompany them. Pick up list at the CVB tent. Children must be 6 years old and up to participate.

4:00-4:45 pm: NEW this year: Ride and Shine Event: Judging of off road vehicles: register at Hatfield McCoy Repair Shop located on 52 W 1st Ave. Categories are: 1) Best tricked out & 2) Most patriotic; bonus if riders add a funny or unique presentation! Awards will be presented in each category

5:00-5:45 pm: Dirt Days Parade; this is for all ages; deck out your off road vehicle and show off your machine by parading them down second and around third avenue. Children 6 years and up may also participate but must be accompanied by a parent and/or guardian.

6:00-8:00 pm: American Idol Golden Ticket Winner and WV Native, CODY CLAYTON EAGLE Live on Stage!

8:00 pm-12:00 am Mud pit and dirt drag racing open (must have wrist bands for this event! if you did not pre-register, can purchase at CVB tent)

8:30-9:00pm: NEW this year: Stereo & Light Show Contest! Register at Hatfield McCoy Repair Shop on 52 W 1st Ave. Awards will be presented.