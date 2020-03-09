Disabled hunter overcomes challenges and receives national recognition

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – Just about anyone who hunts knows how physically and mentally demanding the sport can be. That’s why one man in Lawrence County, Ohio’s dream of hunting is all the more worth telling.

22-year-old Taylor Sexton of Proctorville, Ohio was recently featured in “Turkey Country Magazine” for bagging all four subspecies of turkey in North America. The achievement, also known as the “Grand Slam”, was not as big as Sexton’s challenge of being disabled.







When Sexton was born, he was diagnosed with Spina Bifida, a birth defect that affects the spine and spinal cord. With this disability, he was left to rely on a wheelchair for transportation. In 2012, he was invited to attend a special needs youth hunt where he found a love for hunting.

Since then, he has attended several hunting tournaments including pursuits such as deer, boar, and turkey. With his new title of “Grand Slam Achiever”, Sexton is ready to pursue larger markets along with help from friends and family. His message is that people with disabilities can follow their dreams with the proper support.

All they need is some help from some other people, but they can get out there and get it done… I hope it shows other people that have disabilities that if they want to do something, it’s possible for them. Taylor Sexton

Sexton is currently a chairperson for the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) Southhills Longbeards Chapter. He is also working on an “Outdoor Dreams” project for others with disabilities. For more information on the NWTF Southhills Longbeards Chapter, click here.

