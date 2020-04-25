Disinfecting daycare after finding COVID positive case

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.V. (WOWK) – A ‘critical care’ childcare facility is closed after finding a COVID positive test in one of their three-year-olds, but they plan to open up soon.

Church at the Depot found the positive test on Wednesday.

This childcare center is taking care of essential workers’ children, while they fight the pandemic.

“Without the support of this childcare development center, we would be hurting for nurses, doctors, EKG technicians, grocery store workers; that would be huge,” said James Mason, assistant airport director at Yeager Airport. “That’s what this childcare center is doing for people.”

After finding the COVID-positive case, the center immediately got to work.

“We had a COVID positive case here in a 3-year-old boy. Thankfully he is recovering well, continues to rebound just fine,” said Matt Davis, lead pastor at Church at the Depot. “Immediately when we found out, we started the proper process of contacting the local authorities, and just gone ahead with the procedure at that point.”

A procedure which includes measuring germ levels in the facility, fogging, and then reading test slips to make sure the room isn’t highly contaminated anymore.

This process is being done in partnership with Yeager Airport and the West Virginia National Guard.

“These guards here are local. So they’re getting to serve their community,” said Mason. “They’re all combat veterans. They’ve all been overseas somewhere, and now they’re getting a chance to serve their community.”

The center plans to open back up for essential workers on May 4th.

The church’s lead pastor says they will continue with the safety practices required by the CDC.