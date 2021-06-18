Disney on Ice in Charleston: One of many live events coming back

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Magic is in the air…and on the ice. Disney on Ice presents Mickey Magical Search Party this weekend in Charleston.

Families are invited to join their favorite Disney cast members on an interactive experience.

“It’s not just figure-skating you’ll be seeing, it’s every manner of family entertainment you can imagine all in one show, brought to your hometown,” said Melodee Clysdale, a Disney on Ice performer.

Courtesy: Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center

Traveling to more than 30 cities and practicing countless hours a day—the cast says it’s all worth it.

“To see kids running around in the costumes, mimicking the jumps they’ve seen in the show or doing lines with each other. It’s really sweet to see,” said Shelby Vanophem, Disney on Ice wardrobe head.

A little sneak peak👀 of what you can expect tomorrow morning on @WOWK13News ⛸ Tune in to see what family fun event is making its way back to Charleston! pic.twitter.com/JaGUOvObWd — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) June 17, 2021

This is the first time Disney on Ice is back in Charleston after canceling last year’s show due to the pandemic.

“It was hard for all of us because we weren’t performing but being in front of the audience again is cool and you can tell people are so excited to be out here again, and the feeling is mutual,” said Echo Cassill, Disney on Ice skater.

But Disney on Ice isn’t the only show bringing fun events to the convention center. Just in the past few weeks, the Coliseum and Convention Center has drawn thousands of spectators for events like Monster Jam, the West Virginia Home Show, and a LEGO festival.

“It’s a great economic impact driver. The coliseum drives the downtown business. So, the more people we are bringing to town, the more our restaurants and local business folks are thriving,” said Veronica Ratcliff, Charleston Coliseum, and Convention Center.

