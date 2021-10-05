‘Disney On Ice’ returns to Charleston in January

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Mickey Mouse and friends are returning to the city of Charleston this January!

“Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends” ice show will be at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from January 27 – 30.

Thursday, Jan. 27 – 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28 – 10:30 a.m. and 7. p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29 – 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30 – 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The ice show will encourage audience participation as Mickey and friends take a journey through different Disney stories include “Moana,” “Frozen” and “Toy Story.”

Tickets can be purchased on the official Disney On Ice website.