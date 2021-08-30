Dispatchers: Four taken to hospital in crash involving ambulance

Dispatchers in Kanawha County say four people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulanceMonday, Aug. 30 in the 4000 block of East Dupont Avenue in Cedar Grove.

CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) – Dispatchers in Kanawha County say four people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance.

Metro 911 officials say the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. this afternoon, Monday, Aug. 30 in the 4000 block of East Dupont Avenue in Cedar Grove. The crash closed the roadway for nearly an hour.

According to dispatchers, the ambulance was believed to be carrying a patient at the time of the crash and multiple people were transported for their injuries. At this time, we do not know the extent of those injuries or what caused the crash.

The Cedar Grove Police Department is investigating the crash.