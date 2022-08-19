MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An investigation is underway for any potential misconduct by former leaders of a town that was dissolved in Mason County.

The West Virginia State Auditor’s office confirms that the search is happening in the former town buildings in the community of Henderson.

The Mason County Commission dissolved the town following a public hearing on August 11.

West Virginia State Auditor’s Public Integrity and Fraud Unit, along with the West Virginia State Police and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are all a part of the search, according to the auditor’s office.

In a statement, officials from the Auditor’s office said, “Today, investigators from the West Virginia State Auditor’s Public Integrity and Fraud Unit, along with the West Virginia State Police and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the former town hall for the town of Henderson. The town was recently dissolved by order of the Mason County Commission and state officials will begin the process of winding down the finances for the town and investigating for any potential misconduct by former officials.”

