Distillery opening soon in Charleston uses cave water to make distilled spirits

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local businesses owners are calling it a magic ingredient in a new line of spirits, but for those who live on Charleston’s West Side, it’s another shot of good fortune for the neighborhood’s rebirth. A new distillery that’s breathing life into an old property.

Tigh Bullock and his father are on a mission to rejuvenate Charleston’s West Side and Elk City neighborhoods. They’re capturing the spirit of West Virginia, literally.

The upcoming Bullock Distillery on Washington Street West in Charleston features distilled wine and spirits made with cave water. Bullock says the cave water helps to strip unwanted contaminates from the liquor like bacteria and viruses while making its quality purer.

“It comes out of Falling Spring Mountain, which is right outside of Renick, West Virginia and the water percolates through and is filtered through this really good calcium carbonate,” said Tigh Bullock, Chief Operating Officer and Majority Owner of Bullock Distillery.

Customers at Bullock Distillery will get to taste test, tour the facility, and purchase their liquor fermented from farm to product.

The grand opening of the Bullock Distillery is December, 18th where you can try their homemade alcoholic creations.

