ST. ALBANS (WOWK)—Divers with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department are searching the Coal River on Monday.

The sheriff’s office says that this search is part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of 26-year-old Jimmy Keith, of Pond Gap, back in March of 2022.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody in late March 2022 and charged in connection with Keith’s murder. Since the suspect is a juvenile, their name is not being released.

13 News has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story as new information becomes available.